Mandan city commission approves changes to minor penalties

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan City Commission approved a number of resolutions and ordinances this week to comply with laws passed by the state legislature last session.

One of the ordinances changes the penalty for a minor in consumption or in possession of alcohol from a class B misdemeanor to an infraction, which lowers the maximum penalty from 1,500 dollars to 1,000 dollars.

The city will also allow minors to be in the bar portion of a restaurant before 10 p.m. as long as they’re with a parent or guardian and sitting at least three feet away from the bar. In the case of special events, minors are allowed in the beer garden.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.