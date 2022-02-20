Advertisement

Mandan city commission approves changes to minor penalties

Mandan City Commission
Mandan City Commission(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 12:09 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan City Commission approved a number of resolutions and ordinances this week to comply with laws passed by the state legislature last session.

One of the ordinances changes the penalty for a minor in consumption or in possession of alcohol from a class B misdemeanor to an infraction, which lowers the maximum penalty from 1,500 dollars to 1,000 dollars.

The city will also allow minors to be in the bar portion of a restaurant before 10 p.m. as long as they’re with a parent or guardian and sitting at least three feet away from the bar. In the case of special events, minors are allowed in the beer garden.

