Jamestown claims WDA west region hockey title, Minot & Mandan clinch state berths

Jamestown High
Jamestown High(KFYR)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BISMARCK, ND (KFYR) - The Jamestown boys hockey team took home hardware on Saturday as they defeated Legacy 3 to 0 in the WDA west region championship game.

In other state qualifiers, Minot would blank Bismarck High 3-0, and Mandan would defeat Bottineau-Rugby 3-1.

The state tournament begins February 24th in Fargo.

