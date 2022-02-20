Jamestown claims WDA west region hockey title, Minot & Mandan clinch state berths

BISMARCK, ND (KFYR) - The Jamestown boys hockey team took home hardware on Saturday as they defeated Legacy 3 to 0 in the WDA west region championship game.

In other state qualifiers, Minot would blank Bismarck High 3-0, and Mandan would defeat Bottineau-Rugby 3-1.

The state tournament begins February 24th in Fargo.

