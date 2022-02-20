BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors, Mike Anderson sits down with chief game warden Scott Winkelman to talk about some of the more common Game and Fish violations in 2021.

While safeguarding North Dakota’s natural resources is an important part of a game warden’s job, so to is the effort to build relationships with those who recreate outdoors.

“The game wardens talk to a lot of people throughout the year whether with a hunter, an angler, a trapper, a landowner, most of those don’t result in citations. It’s simply a matter of checking a license, answering some questions, being friendly and going from there. So in 2021, we had just over 51,000 field contacts and just over 2,600 citations so that ratio is actually pretty small,” said NDGF chief game warden Scott Winkelman.

The most common Game and Fish violations in 2021 didn’t change much from previous years.

“Failure to carry a license remains to be high, inadequate number of life preservers and then just general boating violations were our three highest,” said Winkelman.

There are some areas game wardens focus their efforts to protect our natural resources.

“They’re always looking for everything. But yes, CWD and the aquatic nuisance species violations are a priority for our division and our department,” said Winkelman.

And there are always some big investigations going on every year.

“One big one that was concluded in 2021 was the illegal taking of several moose up in the Bottineau area resulted in a felony conviction,” said Winkelman.

If you witness a Game and Fish violation here’s good advice to follow.

“Anyone who witnesses a violation should not confront the individual that they see. Try and gather as much information as possible. But then just call the Report All Poachers line at 701-328-9921. They will find the game warden who is working in the area, and we will take it from there,” said Winkelman.

To review a summary of 2021 violations, check out the February issue of North Dakota Outdoors magazine on the Department’s website at gf.nd.gov

