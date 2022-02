BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed with Your News Leader that the body of 46-year-old Erion Peltier was found Saturday.

Peltier went missing Feb. 4 in Rolette County.

The agency could not comment on further details, including Peltier’s cause of death.

The case remains under investigation.

