Discover Engineering at Kirkwood Mall

Discover Engineering
Discover Engineering
By Jasmine Patera
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s Gateway to Science with other engineering organizations hosted a Discover Engineering Day at the Kirkwood Mall.

The event helped to kick off National Engineers Week, dedicated to recognizing engineers’ contributions. Volunteers promoted the career in younger generations by demonstrating static electricity and designing paper airplanes or parachutes.

“The kids like to come out and do these experiments, and to see these demonstrations and participate and get some hands-on-experience of some of these things,” said North Dakota Society of Professional Engineers member Travis Johnson.

National Engineers Week ends on February 26th.

