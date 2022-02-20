Community responds to survey: some say Bismarck police helpful, respectful, others say biased

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Public perspective on police is a focus of Bismarck’s Police Department in their biennial survey of citizens. The results of the 2021 survey have been released. Officers say this data is useful in department planning and training.

362 people responded to the survey in 2021. Many people responded that Bismarck police were respectful, helpful, and the department was transparent with their citizens. 41 percent of respondents say they’ve had no interaction with police. However, many reported that the department was biased.

Traffic problems were the biggest concern that residents reported. Written comments from the citizens offered some criticism, but most were positive.

To read the full results of the survey, visit Bismarck Police Department 2021 Citizen Survey (bismarcknd.gov).

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.