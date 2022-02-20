Advertisement

BREAKING: Bismarck Police arrest four adults after two children died in two separate incidents

File: Police tape
File: Police tape(KPTV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Four people are in jail after two children died in two separate incidents on Saturday. According to Bismarck Police Department, 3 adults were arrested in connection with the death of a 5-year-old and one woman was arrested in connection with the death of an infant.

Both investigations are ongoing and more details are expected to be released at a later date.

