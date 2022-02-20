Advertisement

Blizzard conditions a factor in crash of semi carrying pigs on I-29

North Dakota Highway Patrol
North Dakota Highway Patrol(KFYR)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Blizzard conditions were a factor for a rollover crash on Interstate-29 Sunday afternoon. 68-year-old Brian McNish of Nesbit, Manitoba, was transporting pigs from Canada to Wisconsin in a semi-truck.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol reported that it became whiteout conditions on I-29 near Thompson, ND. This resulted in McNish driving into the median, and when he attempted to drive out of it the load shifted and caused the rollover.

No injuries were reported from the crash.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Police tape
BREAKING: Bismarck Police arrest four adults after two children died in two separate incidents
Erion Peltier
FBI confirms body of Erion Peltier found
Fatal crash
26-year-old Stanley man dies in head-on crash with semi
Jessica Borchelt
Police say they found fentanyl on Mandan woman after car crash into building
Oil pad
Bakken a ‘mature play?’ Not everyone agrees

Latest News

Eric Locken
Meet Minot’s 2022 Citizen of the Year
Work at new Minot City Hall
Work gets underway at future Minot City Hall location
sports 2/20
6PM Sportscast 2/20/22
snow forecast
Evening Weather 2/20/22