FARGO, ND (KFYR) - The Bismarck High wrestling team is once again state champions after they defeated Minot in the Class A state title bout, 52 to 21.

Saturday’s win marked the 5th consecutive time the Demons have hoisted the trophy.

In the Class B title match, Lisbon would hold off New Salem-Almont 36 to 30.

