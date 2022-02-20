BHS & Lisbon boys, Central Cass girls claim team wrestling titles
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FARGO, ND (KFYR) - The Bismarck High boys wrestling team once again claimed the Class A team points championship on Friday as they earned a total score of 186.5.
The Demons were able to hold off Jamestown, who finished 2nd at 149.5.
In Class B for boys, Lisbon claims the title with a score of 201.5. That was seven points better than the 2nd place finisher, New Salem-Almont.
Finally for girls, Central Cass takes home some hardware with a score of 167.0. Legacy and BHS would finish in 2nd and 3rd place, respectively.
The dual championships will be determined on Saturday.
