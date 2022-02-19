Williams County holding kids ice fishing derby at Kota Ray Dam Saturday

RAY, N.D. - As a way to highlight winter activities and to introduce youth, Williams County will be holding a free ice fishing derby at Kota Ray Dam Saturday.

Anyone ages 15 and under are welcome to cast their lines from 1 to 4 p.m. The county will be providing bait, lunch, and assistance drilling holes. Officials say the event is a great way to promote outdoor activities in the winter.

“We have to accept in Williston that we have a portion of our year that is going to be cold, and we have to provide opportunities for people to get outside and enjoy the natural resources that we have,” said Jeremy Ludlum, Williams County Parks Director.

Anyone interested is asked to bring their own pole and tackle. For more details, visit the Williams County Facebook Page.

