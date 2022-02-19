Advertisement

Police say they found fentanyl on Mandan woman after car crash into building

Jessica Borchelt
By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A judge issued a criminal summons Thursday for a Mandan woman who law enforcement say crashed a car into a building and possessed and intended to deal drugs.

Bismarck police say they found Jessica Borchelt, 20, in a car that crashed into a dollar store in Bismarck in January. They say when they removed her from her car, a bag of 93 fentanyl pills fell out of her pocket.

During a police interview Borchelt said she stole the pills from a drug dealer and intended to sell them, according to court documents.

Borchelt is charged with possession with intent to deliver drugs.

