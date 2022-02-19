New Trust Lands commissioner

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Joseph Heringer has been appointed to lead the North Dakota Department of Trust Lands.

Heringer, an attorney and investment manager from Bismarck, was unanimously approved for the position by the Land Board, made up of high-ranking members of state government. Heringer has 14 years of experience in the trust and investment industry.

“The better we manage those assets, the more we can make them grow, the more income we can generate for them, the better it is for students across the board. Elementary, high school, university students, and the broader North Dakota citizens,” said Heringer.

The Department of Trust Lands manages and oversees the state’s mineral acres, educational trust funds, and other assets that benefit public schools and other institutions across North Dakota. The department manages around $7 billion of financial asset investments. Heringer will take office on March 14th.

