Jeannette Myhre students compete in ‘Myhre Olympics’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the winter Olympics come to a close, students at Bismarck’s Jeannette Myhre elementary wrapped up their own Olympic games Friday afternoon.

Student teams received medals at their closing ceremony. All students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade took part in the Myhre Olympics, which began on February 3.

Highlights included cross country skiing and visits from the Bismarck Bucks, Bobcats hockey, Bismarck Praks and Rec and Scheels.

