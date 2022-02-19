Advertisement

Home sales increase even as supply of homes falls to record low

Home sales
(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - 2021 was a record year for homebuying, and that trend has continued into the new year.

Nationwide, home sales have increased by 6.7% percent, even though the supply of homes has fallen to a record low, down 16.5% from a year ago. The median price of homes nationwide has increased more than 15% from a year ago. Realtors are seeing similar trends in Bismarck.

“What I’ve been experiencing in January and February, it’s what we’re usually getting in March and April and May. So, I don’t know if you even noticed this, but a lot of million-dollar properties sold in the first day last week. That’s unheard of in February; people are buying it sight-unseen. It’s actually incredible, I’ve never seen it so crazy like this,” said Tori Meyer, Broker Associate for Bianco Realty.

Tori Meyer speculates that one factor fueling the voracious home buying is the Federal Reserve’s promise to increase interest rates soon. She said she expects home buying to slow when those hikes begin, starting in March.

