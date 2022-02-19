Gold prices near all-time high amid tensions in Eastern Europe

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gold jumped to prices near an all-time high on Thursday.

The price for an ounce of gold is $1,900 dollars, up more than a hundred dollars from last month and the highest price point since June 2021. Experts who deal with gold say the rise is due, in part, to geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and inflation.

“A lot of it is attributed to Russia right now on the Ukrainian border. Things get kind of tight, and we can tell right away when there’s a threat of war, and war starts to escalate in the world and gold goes up immediately. So, gold reacts to tensions in the world, and I think that’s what’s happening right now,” said Larry Schneider, owner of Bismarck Gold and Silver.

The price of silver also increased to its highest price point in 4 months. Gold last hit a record high of 2,051 dollars in August 2020 during the first COVID surge. One thing that might cool the demand for gold is upcoming interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, which are slated to begin in March.

