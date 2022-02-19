Girl Scouts announce new cookie

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Girl Scouts in North Dakota began pounding the pavement today to peddle their trademark treats. This year young entrepreneurs are marketing a new cookie flavor to entice customers to support 105-year-old fundraiser.

Ladies and gentlemen, feast your eyes on the doh-see-doh’s,” said fourth year Girl Scout Amy Champagne.

Amy and the other members of Troop 87073 are looking forward to this year’s Girl Scout cookie sale. As a mom, and Troop Leader, Nicole Gustafson says, the excitement doesn’t end there.

“The cookie sales are exciting because of all the rewards they can earn, all the patches, all the funds that come with it. But then they also get to spend those funds later, like on camps or horseback riding or the spa day, and they look forward to that too,” said Gustafson, Senior Troop Engagement Specialist with Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons.

“Adventurefuls” are new this year, a brownie-inspired chocolate cookie with Carmel-flavored crème.

Amy already knows what her favorite part of selling cookies is, and how she and her troop want to use their funds.

“Earning the money and then doing fun stuff, my troop wants to go to the spa,” said Amy.

Even if you’re not buying cookies, Girl Scouts love to show off their hard work.

“Ask them about their vest, ask them about their goals, ask them about summer camp. They love talking about those things,” said Gustafson.

For Champagne, watching people enjoy the cookies she sells is nice, but it also brings up other feelings.

“Makes me feel like I want a cookie,” Amy said.

Any unsold cookies are donated back to local communities for others to enjoy through a program called Hero’s on the Horizon.

Girl Scout cookie locations can be found using their Cookie Finder app, or buy the tasty treats in person outside many grocery stores.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.