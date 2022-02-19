Dickinson Public Works winter road treatment

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Snow and high winds affected many parts of the state today. The winter weather sent public works crews out early to treat the roads in Dickinson.

Operators started spraying brine on the roads at about five am. Brine is a beet juice mixture with salt and sand.

“As it gets warmer, it heats up the street, so it helps melt the ice and the snow,” said David Clem, Public Works Operations Manager.

Public Works Operations Manager David Clem says it was a long workday, but it could be just the start to more clean-up. There may be more winter weather this weekend.

“Our guys and gals will be ready to go as well as myself, so if we need to get out there and get the roads safe to travel, that’s what we’ll do,” said Clem.

Clem says they treat main roads and emergency routes first and then tackle the other streets within the city. He asks drivers to be patient on the roads this weekend.

“Leave a little bit earlier, soften your travel time if you can and keep your space and your distance between the vehicle in front of you,” said Clem.

That will help you avoid any slick spots on the roads. Clem said to also be mindful of what he and his crew are trying to do to take care of your streets by not crowding plows.

