Canadians, North Dakotans to hold demonstration this weekend near Portal

PORTAL, N.D. - Canadian border officials are preparing for a planned demonstration this weekend near Portal and north portal.

Portal and north portal looks to be the stage for the latest in a series of demonstrations demanding that Canadian officials remove all COVID-19 mandates. However, a heavy police presence has limited the area where the protest can take place.

People from border towns in North Dakota plan on travelling six miles north into Canada to support the freedom convoy demonstration planned for Saturday.

“Canada has been much like our little brother. You always stand up for your brother. When Canada gets punched in the face, we Americans get nosebleeds,” said Jason Hysjulien, Lignite, N.D.

While this has been a Canadian issue, towns near the border have been directly impacted by the border closings, and current trucker testing policies in Canada.

“They are requiring a 72 hour or less test. The locals, it doesn’t help with that. So the border is not completely closed, they just have these mandates that are restricting locals from coming here and doing business,” said Jay Coleman, owner of Smokey Bonz Bar in Portal.

Jay Riedel is the organizer of the demonstration. He has held demonstrations in the past, but due to the recently passed emergencies act, he said demonstrators will no longer be allowed to park on the side of the road. Instead, he said the protest will be contained to private land north of town.

“So now we are trying to back away from the highway. Where we weren’t really seen so we’re basically having our rights stripped away from us to peacefully protest,” said Riedel.

The trucker convoy in Ottawa has been going on for three weeks, with the federal government now beginning to arrest people and freeze bank accounts of its supporters. Despite those consequences, Riedel says demonstrators here will stand their ground because he says it will quote, “protect their freedom.”

As of Friday afternoon the port of entry has been operating as of normal. Demonstrators here said their rallies are peaceful and will not block the border.

