Advertisement

Canadians, North Dakotans to hold demonstration this weekend near Portal

Canadians, North Dakotans to hold demonstration
Canadians, North Dakotans to hold demonstration(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAL, N.D. - Canadian border officials are preparing for a planned demonstration this weekend near Portal and north portal.

Portal and north portal looks to be the stage for the latest in a series of demonstrations demanding that Canadian officials remove all COVID-19 mandates. However, a heavy police presence has limited the area where the protest can take place.

People from border towns in North Dakota plan on travelling six miles north into Canada to support the freedom convoy demonstration planned for Saturday.

“Canada has been much like our little brother. You always stand up for your brother. When Canada gets punched in the face, we Americans get nosebleeds,” said Jason Hysjulien, Lignite, N.D.

While this has been a Canadian issue, towns near the border have been directly impacted by the border closings, and current trucker testing policies in Canada.

“They are requiring a 72 hour or less test. The locals, it doesn’t help with that. So the border is not completely closed, they just have these mandates that are restricting locals from coming here and doing business,” said Jay Coleman, owner of Smokey Bonz Bar in Portal.

Jay Riedel is the organizer of the demonstration. He has held demonstrations in the past, but due to the recently passed emergencies act, he said demonstrators will no longer be allowed to park on the side of the road. Instead, he said the protest will be contained to private land north of town.

“So now we are trying to back away from the highway. Where we weren’t really seen so we’re basically having our rights stripped away from us to peacefully protest,” said Riedel.

The trucker convoy in Ottawa has been going on for three weeks, with the federal government now beginning to arrest people and freeze bank accounts of its supporters. Despite those consequences, Riedel says demonstrators here will stand their ground because he says it will quote, “protect their freedom.”

As of Friday afternoon the port of entry has been operating as of normal. Demonstrators here said their rallies are peaceful and will not block the border.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westbound I-94 west of Valley City, ND
22 people involved in pile-up west of Valley City
A mother says her 2-year-old daughter is traumatized after being locked alone inside a dark...
Mom finds 2-year-old daughter locked alone inside daycare
Blue Light
Do blue light glasses help?
121 arrests and charges in six-week law enforcement campaign
121 arrests and charges in six-week law enforcement campaign
Frazee train derailment - February 17
Dozens still evacuated after two trains go off the tracks in Frazee

Latest News

Home sales
Home sales increase even as supply of homes falls to record low
Joseph Heringer
New Trust Lands commissioner
Photo courtesy BPS
Jeannette Myhre students compete in ‘Myhre Olympics’
Westbound I-94 west of Valley City, ND
22 people involved in pile-up west of Valley City