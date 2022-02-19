Breakout ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week Your News Leader told you about a new escape room coming to the Bismarck area. The business has been beta testing their main room for the last few weeks and is set to open in March.

Drew Garrison is a high school junior.

“I’ve been taking classes dealing with business, entrepreneurship”, said Drew Garrison, co-owner of BreakoutND.

He’s opening a business at the age of sixteen.

“Our family loves doing escape rooms. I kind of really wanted to open one and I gave my parents the idea and my dad says, ‘Sure, let’s do it but you’ll have to run it”, said Drew.

His dad says Drew came up with a business plan and, after finding the location on Washington and Rosser, they were set.

“He is so impressive. And he has really impressed me with his knowledge and his willingness to work. He’s always been a hard worker. And so it’s been fun”, said Chip Garrison, Drew’s Dad.

The rooms are still in the testing phase, but local puzzlers say they’re excited to have an escape room in Bismarck again.

“Remember going to our grandma’s house and they always had the little trinket you had to take apart or they always wanted to play a card game. There was always some appeal to a game, and this is just a game for the family to do together”, said Allan Vietmeier a Beta Tester.

A game that BreakoutND says you’ll just have to experience first hand.

Many hours have been spent designing and testing the game rooms

“We started planning how to do this room, how we should set this up, what’s a good story to go with it. And once we got all that we would come home, we’d print out sheets and in our basement, we would lay it all out and walk through it to see if we were missing anything”, said Drew.

You’ll be able to walk through the escape room for yourself when BreakoutND launches March 1st. For more information and to schedule a session, go to BreakoutND.com

