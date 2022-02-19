Bakken a ‘mature play?’ Not everyone agrees

TIOGA, N.D. - Not everyone agrees with the newest label for the Bakken formation.

Earlier this week, North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said that top producers have rebranded the Bakken as “mature,” meaning that growth opportunities in the region are limited. Some said continuing advancements in technology and low oil capture rates mean there’s still a lot to be done in the region.

“Mature, just like anything else is most likely reached its peak and is on the backwards slide. (That is) totally not what is going on in the Williston Basin, the Bakken, and Three Forks play, though,” said Kathy Neset with Neset Consulting in Tioga.

Neset said she predicts the play to continue for another 30 to 40 years due to the amount of resources in the region that are still underground.

