26-year-old Stanley man dies in head-on crash with semi

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 26-year-old man from Stanley is dead after a semi crashed head-on into his sedan early Saturday morning.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the crash happened just after midnight on Highway 8 about 20 miles south of Stanley.

Investigators said the sedan was parked in the southbound lane, facing north.

A semi came over the hill and collided with the sedan. The victim was not wearing a seatbelt and pronounced dead at the scene.

No injuries were listed for the semi driver, a 25-year-old man from Utah.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

