26-year-old Stanley man dies in head-on crash with semi
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 26-year-old man from Stanley is dead after a semi crashed head-on into his sedan early Saturday morning.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the crash happened just after midnight on Highway 8 about 20 miles south of Stanley.
Investigators said the sedan was parked in the southbound lane, facing north.
A semi came over the hill and collided with the sedan. The victim was not wearing a seatbelt and pronounced dead at the scene.
No injuries were listed for the semi driver, a 25-year-old man from Utah.
The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
