Williston Basin “Youth for Christ” members create quilts for good causes

WILLISTON, N.D. - Sharing your hobbies is a good way to create friendships with one another. By teaching one of hers, one Williston woman has formed new bonds while helping her community. Michael Anthony explains.

Rosemary Sullivan loves to quilt.

“I have quilted forever,” said Sullivan.

It’s her passion, and one she passes down to others as a “Youth for Christ” volunteer.

“They are excited to learn how to cut and quilt and tie and we just sit around the quilts and chat,” said Sullivan.

Since starting a quilting group a year and a half ago, Sullivan has been working with students not only as a teacher, but as a trusted friend.

“She’s made a big impact on kids’ lives. She is a grandma, but she’s the coolest grandma I have ever met,” said Taylor Richardson, Williston Youth For Christ Ministry Director.

Last month, the group presented quilts to the Williston Police Department to help keep people warm. It’s the latest of their charitable offerings, previously sending stockings to the Family Crisis Shelter and other quilts overseas. Soon another batch of quilts will be going to Mandan for people at the Youth Correctional Center.

“To take pride in doing something that’s a community service, you can’t feel any better about yourself than that,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan has taught students of every skill level and has been impressed at the results.

“Any quilt has been a thing of beauty because of all the love that goes into making it,” said Sullivan.

Her group meets every Monday, and for her, it’s been a joy to share her talents with others.

The quilters are currently working on creating quilts for their upcoming spring banquet and for graduating seniors.

