Welfare check leads to drug seizure, arrest in Rolette County

ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. – A welfare check Thursday led to the arrest of a 24-year-old Fargo man on a series of drug charges, according to the Rolette County Sheriff’s Office.

The department posted on social media that they assisted The Turtle Mountain Bureau of Indian Affairs with the check.

Investigators said they found more than 350 OxyContin/Fentanyl pills, along with more than $6,500 in cash.

The sheriff’s office said the man was arrested on the following charges:

B-felony unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute

C-felony sale of prescription drug without a license

C-felony reckless endangerment

