Thousands of pills, bags of drugs recovered in Morton County bust after K9 alerted officers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Minot man is in custody in Morton County after officers say they found large bags of drugs and thousands of fentanyl pills in his backpack Wednesday.

A Metro Area Task Force officer with the FBI says they searched 33-year-old Bryan Barron’s car after a K9 alerted them to drugs. They say they found fentanyl pills, marijuana, and meth. Officers say a subsequent search of Barron’s backpack yielded 4 more large bags of marijuana totaling more than 1,600 grams and more than 1,000 pills believed to be fentanyl.

According to court documents, another person told officers they would get the pills from Barron and sell them for $40 to $50 a pill.

Barron is charged with possession with intent to deliver drugs among other charges.

He’s in custody on a $100,000 bond.

