Advertisement

Thousands of pills, bags of drugs recovered in Morton County bust after K9 alerted officers

Thousands of pills, bags of drugs recovered in Morton County bust after K9 alerted officers
Thousands of pills, bags of drugs recovered in Morton County bust after K9 alerted officers(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Minot man is in custody in Morton County after officers say they found large bags of drugs and thousands of fentanyl pills in his backpack Wednesday.

A Metro Area Task Force officer with the FBI says they searched 33-year-old Bryan Barron’s car after a K9 alerted them to drugs. They say they found fentanyl pills, marijuana, and meth. Officers say a subsequent search of Barron’s backpack yielded 4 more large bags of marijuana totaling more than 1,600 grams and more than 1,000 pills believed to be fentanyl.

According to court documents, another person told officers they would get the pills from Barron and sell them for $40 to $50 a pill.

Barron is charged with possession with intent to deliver drugs among other charges.

He’s in custody on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Light
Do blue light glasses help?
121 arrests and charges in six-week law enforcement campaign
121 arrests and charges in six-week law enforcement campaign
Northwoods league
Northwoods League baseball coming to Minot in 2023
Frazee train derailment - February 17
Dozens still evacuated after two trains go off the tracks in Frazee
FILE - The Box Express cargo ship crosses the San Francisco Bay on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in...
Burning cargo ship carrying Porsches, VWs is adrift in mid-Atlantic without crew

Latest News

Westbound I-94 west of Valley City, ND
I-94 back open following pile-up west of Valley City
Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma touched on many points throughout his address to the City of Minot this...
Minot mayor touts growth, prosperity in State of the City address
Cedar Perkins and Connor Kerzmann made basketball history for Garrison High School, scoring...
Garrison basketball’s historic night
A Dickinson man suspected by law enforcement of breaking into a pharmacy has been taken into...
Both suspects in Glen Ullin Pharmacy break-in now in custody