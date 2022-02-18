Minot mayor touts growth, prosperity in State of the City address

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma touched on many points throughout his address to the City of Minot this year, from overcoming the pandemic, to flood protection, to development and renovations.

The Magic City saw a lot of progress last year including the completion of several phases of the Souris River Flood Protection Project, securing funding for upcoming phases, and shorting the overall construction period.

“This past legislative session, the SRJB Board President, Mr. David Ashley and I went and testified in front of the legislature to convince them that it is time to pick up the pace on this construction and move that time table to just 10 or 12 more years,” said Sipma.

Sipma added that the planned expansion of the city is exciting like the new Trinity Health hospital south of town, residential complexes, and renovations to Broadway.

“Broadway carries literally thousands of vehicles everyday through the heart of our community and yet there are parts of Broadway that are in dire need of rehabilitation most of that is notably the area of south of 20th avenue south,” said Sipma.

While City of Minot has overcome many challenges in previous years, the future of the Magic City looks bright.

This year’s address took place in the former Cognizant building that will be the future north hill high school.

Sipma also added that the city is on track to hit more than 50,000 residents in the coming years, a huge milestone for both commercial and residential communities.

Sipma is up for election this year, and is planning to run for one final term as mayor.

