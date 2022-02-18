January airline passenger numbers 18% below pre-pandemic levels

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota airline passengers in January accounted for a more than 70-percent increase from the previous year, the aeronautics commission says.

More than 73-thousand people traveled through the air in January in North Dakota. While these numbers are significantly higher than the number of travelers during the pandemic, they are roughly 18-percent below pre-pandemic levels.

The executive director of the aeronautics commission says the numbers show that airlines are continuing to offer full service to travelers, despite workforce shortages and fleet availability.

