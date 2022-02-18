Advertisement

Inspired by the winter Olympics, interest in ice skating grows in Bismarck

ice skating
ice skating(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many young skaters have taken to the ice. They’re working on their tricks, some said they’re inspired by the Olympics.

Coaches in Bismarck are seeing their ice-skating programs grow. The skating club is at about 300 skaters.

“This last session is definitely one of the largest we have had. You know they see Olympics on TV and they see the skating and they think it’s something really fun. That’s when we really do see that influx of skaters coming out. Some stick with it and do really well and we like to see the program grow,” said Emily Zahn, Bismarck Figure Skating Club director.

Parents and coaches said they love watching their kids progress in the sport.

“We have just seen her grow in lots of ways. In her skating, but also just as a person. In her perseverance and grit and self-esteem. It’s just been a really good thing for her,” said Jesse Armstrong, Bismarck figure skating parent.

For those interested in skating, coaches say taking a Learn-to-Skate class is great for anyone of any age and any interest figure skating or hockey.

“We are teaching the very basic skills: falling on the ice, standing up, skating forwards, skating backwards, stopping, one-foot glides,” said Zahn.

As skaters practice, they work towards new goals.

“And she loves anything flying through the air, spinning, catching people. So, those are her aspirations, she would love to do that,” added Armstrong, explaining her daughter’s reaction to watching figure skating in the Olympics.

With practice kids can go on to compete, play hockey, or perform.

Bismarck Figure Skating Club hosts an annual ice show. It’s held the third weekend in March.

For more information about Learn to Skate classes or the Bismarck Figure Skating Club ice show visit their website at Bismarck Figure Skating Club |.

