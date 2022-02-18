Advertisement

I-94 back open following pile-up west of Valley City

Westbound I-94 west of Valley City, ND
Westbound I-94 west of Valley City, ND(North Dakota Highway Patrol)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The NDDOT has opened the portion of I-94 westbound west of Valley City to traffic.

ORIGINAL: Multiple vehicles and semis are involved in a pile-up on Interstate-94. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash is about five miles west of Valley City.

Westbound I-94 is closed until further notice and the Highway Patrol is reporting multiple injuries.

Everything west of mile marker 286 is still open to traffic.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

121 arrests and charges in six-week law enforcement campaign
121 arrests and charges in six-week law enforcement campaign
Blue Light
Do blue light glasses help?
Northwoods league
Northwoods League baseball coming to Minot in 2023
Frazee train derailment - February 17
Dozens still evacuated after two trains go off the tracks in Frazee
Audit shows Williston Parks District will struggle to handle its finances
Audit shows Williston Parks District will struggle to handle its finances

Latest News

Investigators said they found more than 350 OxyContin/Fentanyl pills, along with more than...
Welfare check leads to drug seizure, arrest in Rolette County
Highland Acres third graders gets hands-on lessons about weather
Highland Acres third graders gets hands-on lessons about weather
January airline passenger numbers 18% below pre-pandemic levels
January airline passenger numbers 18% below pre-pandemic levels
10pm Sportscast 2/17/22
10pm Sportscast 2/17/22