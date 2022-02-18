Highland Acres third graders gets hands-on lessons about weather

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If there’s one thing we love to talk about – and complain about – it’s the weather. Many of us don’t know what causes our wild North Dakota blizzards, thunderstorms, and tornados.

Third graders at Bismarck’s Highland Acres have been studying the weather with some very hands-on lessons.

It’s a big day for these third graders. They are recording a portion of their school program and learning about video production.

“Getting to be by a green screen,” responded third-grader Cali Johnson when asked what the best part was.

“It is going to look more professional,” added her classmate Leva Mattson.

The students provided weather reports, highlighted by a few one-liners.

“We got to add a little spice to the show,” explained Mattson.

“I got to tell a joke,” said third-grader Miles Nyhos.

“Did they laugh?” asked reporter Jody Kerzman.

“Yeah!” explained Nyhos.

And while these kids might not realize it, they’re learning more than just how to tell a good joke. They’re learning about science and about music. Stops at BSC and at the KFYR-TV First Warn Forecast Center also provided some lessons in public speaking.

“Speaking and listening to others and then also being able to be a good member when you come along on a field trip,” said Highland Acres third grade teacher Alicia Fladeland.

Experiences their teachers hope might help these kids one day choose a career.

The students presented what they learned in a music program at their school Thursday.

