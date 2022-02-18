Glenburn students getting the chance to boost their reading skills

GLENBURN, N.D. – Many know the famous quote, ‘Today a reader, tomorrow a leader.’ At Glenburn Public School District, reading is an important pillar for building great successful students. To further expand literacy skills, the school district was recently awarded a half million dollar grant from the North Dakota Department of Instruction

The grant is one of eight awarded to rural school districts around the state.

The funding is going towards strengthen reading skills in elementary school children and professional development for teachers.

The school district will also have a reading literacy audit to outline the school’s needs and goals.

In early childhood, kids learn to read, then read to learn, making the need for solid reading skills so crucial.

“Reading leads to really everything academically. If you can’t read you’re not going to be able to do math, science, social studies,” said Larry Derr, Glenburn Superintendent.

“We saw an opportunity to have somebody come into the district and kind of point out to us what we’re doing well and what we’re doing not so well so that we can fill in those gaps and hopefully reach more of our students,” said Rebecca Young, the library and media specialist at Glenburn Public Schools.

Setting up kids like Rivers Peterson, for success.

“Non-fiction books are cool and fiction books because they have cool things in them,” said Rivers Peterson, a student at Glenburn Public School.

With the new funding, the district will bring in more books to their already growing library and additional training.

“Be able to bring some supplemental materials in for our students that will help our struggling readers. We want to be able to send our teachers to some more training to find some other ways that maybe we aren’t using currently,” said Young.

The district hopes their efforts will ultimately create brighter students both now and in the future.

“If we can get them coming to preschool already knowing letters and maybe how to read, that’s just going to make our teachers’ jobs that much easier. We can push kids forward, we can challenge kids a little bit differently,” said Derr.

Because today they are readers, but tomorrow they are leaders.

The other schools that were awarded money are Hatton, Hillsboro, Lakota, Mapleton, Minto, Mohall-Lansford, Sherwood, and Park River.

