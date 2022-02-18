Garrison basketball’s historic night

GARRISON, N.D. - How often does a basketball player reach the 1,000-point mark?

While a major accomplishment, it seems to be one celebrated by many schools in Minot.

But how often do two players score 1,000 points on the same night... for the same team?

It happened last week for Garrison High School.

“[Connor] texted me later that night and said we got it three minutes apart from each other... that’s crazy,” Garrison senior Cedar Perkins said.

Cedar and junior Connor Kerzmann both reached the mark last Tuesday night, but the rivalry started long ago.

“When we were younger, we used to play at the playground,” Connor said. In a one-on-one match, he said he would win.

The truth is cloudy: Cedar says she beat Connor when they first met in fifth grade.

Fast forward to 2022, both players needed to score 32 points to reach the mark on Tuesday night.

“He came out on a mission, he went 13-of-16... it was just him taking over the game,” boys coach Justin Folk said.

“I know she can do it, because she can fill it up... when she gets going, look out,” girls coach Matt Chase said.

For Cedar, it wasn’t the only milestone. She broke her own three-point record.

“She begged me to go back in, and of course, I folded and let her. She comes in, I told her she had one shot. She goes in and knocks it,” Chase said.

It didn’t happen overnight.

“He’ll text me, ‘Coach, can I open it up?’ it might be Friday night at 10, and I’ll come up and he’ll be doing drills,” Folk said.

While the two have different styles of play, they share the same work ethic.

“She’s grown as a kid and as a person. She’s become a great teammate and a great person. She’s going to be extremely successful after this,” Chase said.

Thousands of hours spent training, for one thousand points.

