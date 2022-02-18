Do blue light glasses help?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nearly 16 million Americans suffer from dry eyes from computer use. If you’re one of them, you might be able to do something about it.

If you’ve been dealing with tired, dry eyes, you might have thought to purchase Blue Light blocking glasses to deal with these issues. But what is blue light and is it to blame?

As opticians select glasses for patients, some are asking for a new trend; Blue Light Glasses

“Electrical pollution is bad for us so it makes sense to kind of block those rays,” said Bismarck resident Kaitlin Rahrich.

These glasses might not be a cure all.

“The idea behind it is that it can cause eye strain, that it can cause stress on the visual system. Science hasn’t really supported that,” said Dr. Cynthia Roles Optometrist at Dakota Eye Institute.

While the science isn’t exactly 20/20 on the help Blue Light glasses can provide, what is becoming more clear is something called “Computer Vision Syndrome” which is eye strain from staring at screens.

“It can be tied to dry eye from staring at the screens all day. It can be tied to a little bit of uncorrected prescription, whether that is overcorrection or under correction can cause eye strain with extended computer work and that’s kind of a different issue and sometimes blue light alone is not the fix for that,” said Dr. Roles.

Many people might had jumped on the blue light blocking bandwagon, but some remain unconvinced of their effectiveness.

“I got them from $3 at target so I don’t know if they are that effective or not,” added Rahrich.

Eye doctors said patients come in with eye strain complaints almost every day.

Blue Light affects melatonin production in our brains according to Dr. Roles, and if we get too much before we go to bed it could affect our sleep. Eye doctors say if you suffer from Computer Vision Syndrome or are thinking of getting blue light glasses a check with your optometrist can help.

