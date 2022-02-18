Advertisement

Demonstrations near Portal Port of Entry planned for Friday

Demonstrations near Portal Port of Entry
Demonstrations near Portal Port of Entry(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST
PORTAL, N.D. – A protest similar to those seen at other border entries between the U.S. and Canada is planned for both sides of the Portal Port of Entry Friday.

The Village of North Portal, Saskatchewan, posted on social media this week that they’re expecting as many as 60-80 semi trucks, and up to 120 passenger vehicles.

Meanwhile, sources tell Your News Leader truckers plan to appear in Portal, North Dakota, as well.

Your News Leader reached out to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, who could not comment on specific plans for security reasons, but said that members of the public should check for road closure information and alternative routes.

