Chris Stapleton coming to Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Country star Chris Stapleton is coming to Grand Forks.

The All American Road Show is expected in Grand Forks on Oct. 6, 2022.

Tickets for the show at the Alerus Center will go on sale on Friday, Feb. 25. The show will have special gusts Elle King and Morgan Wade.

Stapleton sings “Tennessee Whiskey”, “Starting Over”, and “You Probably Should Leave” to name a few.

