Chris Stapleton coming to Grand Forks

Chris Stapleton performs "A Simple Song" at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at...
Chris Stapleton performs "A Simple Song" at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Country star Chris Stapleton is coming to Grand Forks.

The All American Road Show is expected in Grand Forks on Oct. 6, 2022.

Tickets for the show at the Alerus Center will go on sale on Friday, Feb. 25. The show will have special gusts Elle King and Morgan Wade.

Stapleton sings “Tennessee Whiskey”, “Starting Over”, and “You Probably Should Leave” to name a few.

You can find the ticket sale site here.

