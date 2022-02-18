Advertisement

Both suspects in Glen Ullin Pharmacy break-in now in custody

By Erika Craven
Updated: 49 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Dickinson man suspected by law enforcement of breaking into a pharmacy has been taken into custody in South Dakota on unrelated charges.

Morton County deputies say a source told them Jordan Ward, 29, and Maurice Delage, 31, stole more than $160,000 worth of prescription drugs, mostly pain medication from Glen Ullin Pharmacy in Sept. 2021.

Law enforcement say they were able to enhance surveillance video of the break-in to identify the men.

Delage was taken into custody in Morton County in January.

Ward has now been arrested in South Dakota for an unrelated burglary charge. He is held at the South Dakota State Penitentiary.

