A year after expansion, children’s advocacy center has reduced wait times, helped more children

By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last year, Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center expanded its facility to better help children that experienced abuse or another crime. Now, they are able to help more children.

It’s estimated that one in seven children experience abuse or neglect and most don’t report it, according to the CDC.

“If they don’t have that person who they know is going to continue to love them no matter what, they shut down,” said Kori Weigel, forensic interviewer and program coordinator for the Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center.

Advocates want to help make the process easier, but last year there were weeks-long backlogs of cases across the state.

“They would disclose, and they would have to wait over two weeks for an appointment. Now, we have cut that down. We can see kids tomorrow,” said Weigel.

The Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center expansion doubled the number of children that could be assisted during traumatic events and difficult legal proceedings. They saw 600 children in 2021.

The organization serves over half of the state with the facility in Bismarck, Dickinson satellite operations, and telehealth outreach into rural North Dakota.

The center has also increased community training to spot and prevent child abuse by looking out for warning signs.

“Things like unexplained bruising, changes in behavior. Maybe the kid just seems more down or more angry than usual. Or things like not bathing can be very indicative of neglect,” said Weigel.

In 2019, the CDC reports that 1,840 children died of abuse and neglect in the United States.

Advocates say reporting can save a life.

“I always struggle when a kid has to go into foster care because it is never something we want. We want families to be whole. We want them to be healthy and happy. But sometimes that means they can’t be with their parents. In those situations, we’ve seen a ton of kids who have come into our office who have gone into foster care, or into another placement with a relative, and they have thrived in that location. They’ll come to our office for mental health services after their interview, and you will see the changes in them months, weeks after their interview,” said Weigel.

To report suspected child abuse or neglect, call Child Protection Services toll-free at 1-833-958-3500. Callers can remain anonymous. For other therapy services at Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center, call 701-323-5626.

