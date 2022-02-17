Advertisement

Resiliency room in Minot gives healthcare workers a place to unwind

By Grace Kraemer
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Healthcare workers have faced incredible challenges with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The combination of a heavier workload and staffing shortages has led many to feel burnout daily.

For healthcare workers like Robbyn Gimm, taking just a minute for herself during a long shift at the hospital is critical.

“We’re on our feet constantly. We always got something going through our minds, whether it’s how to take care of a patient, what’s next, or where they need to go, or what needs to get done, and this is just a moment to take a step back for a little bit,” said Robbyn Gimm, a certified nursing assistant with Trinity Health.

To help give staff a place to calm down, Trinity Health has designated a spot in their hospital called the “Resiliency Room.”

“Even if it’s just five minutes of your time, it’s peaceful. It’s like someone trying to go into a room just trying to get away from the world,” said Jessica Leon, a certified nursing assistant with Trinity Health.

The room has been a major hit within the hospital since Karen Zimmerman helped bring the idea to life six months ago.

“I’ve heard really positive feedback. I’ve had people come up and hug me and thank me for it, although it’s not just me, it’s a team effort that made it happen,” said Karen Zimmerman, Trinity Health’s chief nursing officer.

Going above just a break room, the “Resiliency Room” gives those who need to catch their breath the most the best atmosphere to do it in.

The room was made possible through a donation from a retired nurse, Joanne Quale, and will be moved to the new hospital once it opens.

