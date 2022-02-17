Public input on designs for Maysa Arena expansions

MINOT, N.D. - Minot residents have a chance to weigh in on some future plans for the park district.

Winter sports have a big following in Minot and Maysa Arena frequently draws sizable crowds. The park district proposed some new plans to expand the facility following a survey in the summer of 2021.

”It’s really good to see all the various ideas there are in the park district to expand and offer more activities,” said Clay Feldner, attendee.

Another possible sheet of ice for Maysa, an indoor fieldhouse, a park for families, and an overhaul of the outside are all ideas discussed in the plan.

”It definitely needs an upgrade. As far as space-wise it’s hit or miss, but I like the direction they’re going,” said Larry Brown, attendee.

They’ll take public comment and add the final work into the five-year plan. Funding for the work would be pulled together in the years to come.

“People are excited to just take a look, and they mull it over, and they let us know what they think. We’ve had a few different ideas that we don’t have on our drawings come up tonight so far,” said Ron Merritt, executive director.

A number of comments so far discussed adding some curling facilities as well.

For those that missed Wednesday’s session, there’s another one scheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m.

