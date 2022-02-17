Partnership with MHA on natural gas secures fuel for Bakken Energy’s Hydrogen Hub

BEULAH, N.D. - Last week, the MHA nation announced a deal to provide natural gas to the Great Plains Hydrogen Hub, which will help the facility become one of the largest production facilities in the nation.

When completed in 2027, the facility will create nearly 350,000 metric tons of hydrogen a year at a very low cost. Bakken Energy CEO Mike Hopkins said working with the tribes provides benefits for both sides, including reducing flaring on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.

“(There’s) lots of natural gas, lots of natural gas that’s flared, and it happens to be geographically fairly close to infrastructure we got in our project,” said Hopkins.

Hopkins added the hub will need 150 million cubic feet a day of natural gas to meet their production goals. He said the partnership will be good for the tribes’ local communities and was genuinely excited to be their gas supplier.

“We’re really excited to have them. They’ve been tremendous partners in these early days, and I expect that this partnership will continue to grow and get better over time,” said Hopkins.

The exact details of how much gas will be supplied is still to be determined.

Hopkins said the hydrogen produced by the hub will be used to create decarbonized fertilizer. The company is also working to create infrastructure to transfer hydrogen to other parts of the nation.

