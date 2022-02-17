Advertisement

Owner responds to Expedition League complaint

Chuck Heeman
Chuck Heeman quote(KFYR)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – One of the six ownership groups listed in a complaint from the Expedition League has responded to Your News Leader’s request for comment.

Chuck Heeman, the owner of the Casper Horseheads and Western Nebraska Pioneers, said the teams had attempted to leave the Expedition League on amicable terms before joining the Independence League.

“We didn’t wake up one morning last fall and decided, ‘Wouldn’t it be fun to break away from the Expedition League?’” Heeman told Your News Leader on Wednesday.

“This shouldn’t have happened, but the way the Expedition League was run forced us into saving our own businesses... and our reputations in our individual cities,” Heeman said.

The Expedition League season schedule has not yet been released, but the 2021 season began in late May. The league is set to play a season with four teams: the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs, Pierre Trappers, Sioux Valley Sunfish and Red River Pilots.

Your News Leader has reached out to the Expedition League for a comment.

