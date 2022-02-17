Orgs seek to make Bismarck safer for cardiac arrest sufferers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than 350,000 people suffer sudden cardiac arrest each year. If that happens in North Dakota, there’s about a six to eight percent chance of survival. But medical professionals in Bismarck are pumping up efforts to make the city safer for people who suffer cardiac events.

“Some of the biggest things I’ve noticed in Bismarck/Mandan are increased access to public AEDs, and so anytime you go anywhere you have an AED in any of those public places,” said EMS operations supervisor for Sanford Health in Bismarck Tyler Kientopf.

When organizations set out to improve the situation in Bismarck for people suffering cardiac arrest 6 years ago, the survivability rate was about eight percent. Now, it’s up to about 12%. That’s an improvement to celebrate, but there are some communities nationwide where that percentage is in the 60s.

“Even EMTs around the communities, it’s going to take them three to five to seven minutes to arrive on scene, and if nothing is done within that first seven minutes, the success rate is dismal,” said Metro Area Ambulance operations chief Dan Schaefer.

They’ve added hundreds of AEDs in the past few years and they’re getting more people CPR certified. However, Dan said the pandemic has slowed their progress.

“We had had a lot of traction prior to the pandemic a while back and we had to kind of put a lot of things on hold and part of the problem was to get people in the same room together was a bit of a faux pas, if you will,” said Schaefer.

But recently, they’ve renewed their efforts, and medical professionals are seeing a difference.

“It makes us feel empowered, we know that we have a community that’s trained and supports our efforts and people are willing to step up and take that responsibility, if you will, and provide early defibrillation and CPR to those patients,” said Kientopf.

One way to assist the effort right now is to download the Pulse Point apps, which notify you of incidents requiring CPR that occur within 1200 feet of you and direct you to the nearest AED.

You can download Pulse Point apps by visiting http://www.pulsepoint.org/pulsepoint-respond/ and http://www.pulsepoint.org/pulsepoint-aed/.

