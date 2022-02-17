Officials investigating train derailments near Frazee, MN

FRAZEE, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Officials in Becker County are assisting in a BNSF investigation after a train derailed Thursday morning just before 9 a.m. on Frazee Road and Indy 500 Road.

Officials say some of the cars were carrying lithium batteries or petroleum, however at this time, the materials aren’t posing any safety hazards or concerns to the public or those helping with the clean up. As a precaution, those living on Valley View Road, which runs parallel to the derailment, have been evacuated from their homes temporarily.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says an eastbound train derailed and caused a parked train in the westbound lane to also go off the tracks. It’s unknown how many cars were impacted, but deputies on scene say it’s ‘a lot’ and expect clean up will take quite some time.

BNSF has shut down both tracks while they continue to clean up and investigate.

Frazee train derailment - February 17 (VNL)

