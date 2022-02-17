Morse Code of Weather: Explaining the vibrant colors of sunrises and sunsets

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Here’s a fun experiment for you to do at home that does a great job of explaining why the sky is blue and why sunsets are a display of beautiful oranges and reds.

All you need is three glasses, water, milk, and a flashlight. Fill two of the glasses with water and the other one with milk. Then pour a splash of milk into one of the glasses with water in it and stir it up. So you should end up with one glass with just water, one with mostly water mixed in with a splash of milk, and another with just milk.

Experiment step 1: glass with just water (left), glass with mostly water and just a splash of milk (middle), and glass with just milk (right) (KFYR)

Now turn the lights off and shine a flashlight on the side of each of the glasses. First, for the glass with just water, nothing happens as we would expect. Second, for the glass with water and a splash of milk, the liquid turns a light blue color. And finally, for the glass with just milk, the milk turns an orange color.

Results of when you shine a flashlight in each of the three glasses (KFYR)

To explain these results, first, let’s remember that white light (in this case coming from the flashlight or coming from the sun) is made up of a full spectrum of colors from red to violet. When you shine white light through a prism, you get that full spectrum of colors.

White light is made up of a full spectrum of colors, which you can see when you shine white light through a prism. (DK Find Out)

Also, light is a form of energy that travels in waves with different wavelengths depending on the color. Red and orange light has longer wavelengths compared to violet and blue light with shorter wavelengths.

The visible spectrum of light has a variety of different wavelengths with red and orange colors having a longer wavelength and violet and blue colors having a shorter wavelength (KFYR)

Let’s answer the “why is the sky blue?” question first. As the white light from the sun passes through the atmosphere, it is interrupted by various particles. But light travels in a straight path unless something is in its way. When light hits relatively large particles — such as water, dust, or pollen — it simply bounces off in different directions. However, when it hits oxygen and nitrogen molecules, which is what our atmosphere is mostly composed of, these molecules are smaller than the wavelength of light and the light gets absorbed by the molecule. The molecule later radiates the same color that was absorbed.

Although all colors of light can be absorbed, shorter wavelengths of light — mostly the blue color — are absorbed more frequently than longer wavelengths, such as red and orange colors, because they travel in shorter waves. As a result, blue is scattered more than any other color, which is why the sky appears blue most of the time.

This process is referred to as “rayleigh scattered” and is illustrated in the diagram below.

A similar process is happening in our experiment with the glass of mostly water that has just a splash of milk in it. The milk particles are acting like the oxygen and nitrogen molecules in our atmosphere, and since they are not highly concentrated, the blue light is scattered.

Rayleigh scattering: when the white incoming light from the sun interacts with oxygen and nitrogen molecules in the Earth's atmosphere, it is absorbed and then emitted as blue light in all directions (KFYR)

Now let’s figure out why vibrant orange and red colors usually appear when the sun is setting or rising. Basically, it’s because the sunlight has to pass through more of Earth’s atmosphere when it’s lower on the horizon.

In the diagram below, you can see how at noon when the sun is directly overhead, the white light from the sun has to pass through less of Earth’s atmosphere compared to at sunset. When the light passes through more of Earth’s atmosphere, the blue light is already scattered out by the time it reaches the ground. This leaves predominantly the orange and red colors that we see at sunrise or sunset.

When the sun is overhead at noon, it has to pass through less of the Earth's atmosphere compared to at sunset (or sunrise) when the light from the sun has to pass through more of the atmosphere, therefore allowing more of the blue light to be scattered out (KFYR)

Here’s a different perspective of the light from the sun when it’s low on the horizon at sunrise or sunset. The white light from the sun— which is made up of a full spectrum of colors— travels a long distance through Earth’s atmosphere before reaching the ground. This allows the blue and violet light, as well as many of the other colors with shorter wavelengths, to be scattered by the molecules and particles in our atmosphere which only leaves the orange and red colors for us to see.

Summary of how when the sun is low on the horizon at sunrise or sunset the light has to travel through more of Earth's atmosphere, leaving more time for the blue light to be scattered out leaving behind the oranges and reds that we usually see (KFYR)

