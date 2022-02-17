‘I am concerned’: Dickinson man talks about family connection to Ukraine

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - A Dickinson man has been on edge about the Russia-Ukraine conflict with some of his relatives still living in Ukraine.

Roy Basaraba says he has no way of contacting them but used to communicate through letters.

Basaraba says his parents came to America from Ukraine in the early 1900s for better opportunities. He says they owned a ranch in Billings County.

“I was raised on that ranch all my life, and then I raised my family on that ranch, and we got that ranch still in the family for 105 years,” said Roy A. Basaraba, Dickinson.

Basaraba says life in North Dakota was very different from his relatives’ lives in Ukraine. He says they didn’t have a lot of land or livestock.

“They asked me a lot about America, I used to tell them about the farmland,” said Basaraba.

He’s been paying attention to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and is concerned about the possibility of a war with Russia.

“What Russian Army might and all that, those Ukrainian people don’t have a chance and yes, I am concerned, and I worry every day what’s going to happen,” said Basaraba. “It’s stressful to be waiting to see.”

Basaraba says he is proud of his heritage and says there is comfort knowing that America supports Ukraine.

He visits the Ukrainian Cultural Institute in Dickinson for different events and to remember Ukrainian traditions.

