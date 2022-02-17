Feds join search for missing Rolette County man

ROLLA, N.D. – Federal investigators are now involved in the search for a missing Rolette County man.

A spokesperson for the FBI says they are working with other agencies in the search for 46-year-old Erion Peltier, but could not comment on the circumstances leading up to his disappearance.

Peltier is 5′7″, 180 lbs.

Investigators said he was last seen at a mobile home near Dunseith on Feb. 4.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call either the Sheriff’s Office at: 701-477-5623 or the Belcourt PD at: 701-477-6134.

