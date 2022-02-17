Class-A basketball poll 2/16/22

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Century is back on top of the Class-A boys basketball poll, but for the Patriots to stay there they’ll most likely have to beat Minot High on Thursday in Bismarck. The Magicians were number one last week but Jamestown beat Minot last week.

The girls from Century remain the number one ranked team in Class-A. The Patriots have been without All-State player Logan Nissley. She is expected to return to the lineup soon.

CLASS-“A” BOYS BASKETBALL POLL

1. Bismarck Century (10.5) — 16-2 Record — 77.5 pts — Last week: 2

2. Fargo Davies (2.5) — 16-2 Record — 64.5 pts — Last week: 3

3. Minot High (4) — 16-2 Record — 62 pts — Last week: 1

4. West Fargo — 14-3 Record — 30 pts — Last week: NR

5. Bismarck High — 15-4 Record — 20 pts — Last week: 5

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: West Fargo Sheyenne (14-4)

CLASS-“A” GIRLS BASKETBALL POLL

1. Bismarck Century (17) — 17-0 Record — 85 pts — Last week: 1

2. Minot High — 15-2 Record — 68 pts — Last week: 2

3. West Fargo Sheyenne — 15-3 Record — 46 pts — Last week: 3

4. Bismarck High — 14-3 Record — 32 pts — Last week: 4

5. Fargo Davies — 16-2 Record — 24 pts — Last week: 5

NO OTHER TEAMS RECEIVING VOTES

