Citizens explore changes that could come to the Minot Auditorium

MINOT, N.D. – Minot residents have a chance to air their thoughts on some future plans for the Minot Parks District.

The Minot Auditorium has been a focal point for tournaments, rodeos, and conventions in Minot. The parks district hope some updates and additions will allow it to serve the community even more in the future.

“I like where they’re going, I like what they’re trying to do, and the concepts they proposed. I think it’s something that the community definitely needs,” said Larry Brown, attendee.

The outside of the building will be getting a facelift as part of the design, as well as some new basketball courts, and a walking track.

“My favorite thing would be the uniformity between the auditorium and the Maysa, they’ll look similar so when people see the auditorium, and then they go to see the Maysa. They’re going to see this is run by the park district, this is Minot,” said Tristan Bolstad, attendee.

While getting a look at the new designs at the input meetings the public also got a look at usage numbers, and could vote on what they’d like to see more of.

“It looks like it’s successful already. We’re having kind of a steady flow of people. We don’t have a number, but the more people that come the better. We want input from everyone, and this is another opportunity for everyone to weigh in, to really take a look at the plan,” said Ron Merritt, executive director.

The funding for any project would be pulled together at a later date as designs become more finalized.

Once the public’s thoughts and considerations have been added to the designs the work will become part of the park five-year plan.

