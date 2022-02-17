Advertisement

Burgum addresses workforce challenges at State of the State

Governor Doug Burgum
Governor Doug Burgum(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -In his State of the State address yesterday, Governor Doug Burgum highlighted efforts to overcome the state’s workforce challenges.

In the past year, the state legislature has invested a quarter of a billion dollars in workforce development and the state has awarded more than $20 million dollars to career centers in Dickinson, Minot, and Watford City. Almost $40 million dollars will be used to create the state’s first polytechnic center at Bismarck State College.

“This is just the beginning, over the next year, our administration will continue to work with businesses, associations, and licensing boards to cut red tape. We can and must be dedicated to creating the most open and transferrable occupational licensing system in the nation. We have to make it easier, not harder, to come work in North Dakota than other states,” said Governor Doug Burgum.

Burgum also placed an emphasis on the importance of expanding the state’s automation tax credit. He said evolving unwanted jobs into automation processes and reskilling workers is key to ensuring dependable, long-term careers for North Dakota’s workers.

