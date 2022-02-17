Bella Price signs to dive at University of Nebraska-Omaha

MINOT, N.D. – Like cookies and a glass of milk, some matches are made for each other.

Minot senior Bella Price believes the same is true for the University of Nebraska-Omaha and her academic and athletic careers.

Bella, a school record holder in diving at Minot High, signed to continue diving in Omaha on Wednesday.

“We had great meets, we had some meets that weren’t the best. Through it all every time, she came out smiling and telling me how much she loved diving,” coach Barb McPeak said.

“Finishing senior year and then getting to go into a whole different world of senior year and college... that’s fun,” Bella said.

Bella said she is looking forward to studying business in the fall, with the hopes of opening her own bakery in the future.

Her mother brought up cookies with the Mavericks’ logos to the ceremony.

“Ten out of ten!” Bella rated the cookies.

