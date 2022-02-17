Advertisement

Bella Price signs to dive at University of Nebraska-Omaha

Bella Price
Bella Price(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Like cookies and a glass of milk, some matches are made for each other.

Minot senior Bella Price believes the same is true for the University of Nebraska-Omaha and her academic and athletic careers.

Bella, a school record holder in diving at Minot High, signed to continue diving in Omaha on Wednesday.

“We had great meets, we had some meets that weren’t the best. Through it all every time, she came out smiling and telling me how much she loved diving,” coach Barb McPeak said.

“Finishing senior year and then getting to go into a whole different world of senior year and college... that’s fun,” Bella said.

Bella said she is looking forward to studying business in the fall, with the hopes of opening her own bakery in the future.

Her mother brought up cookies with the Mavericks’ logos to the ceremony.

“Ten out of ten!” Bella rated the cookies.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Frederick
Bismarck man found not guilty of attempted murder, admitted to hospital
Andrea Lawler
Woman sentenced to pay more than $25,000 in restitution for stealing from Mandan tattoo shop
Carol Feist
Montana woman accused of stealing $134,000 from Bismarck-based in-laws enters not guilty plea
Dawson Rouse
Bismarck man accused of raping multiple minors pleads guilty to sex crimes
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time

Latest News

Top ranked Patriots boys & girls basketball
Class-A basketball poll 2/16/22
Chuck Heeman quote
Owner responds to Expedition League complaint
sports 2/16/22
6PM Sportscast 2/16/22
sports spotlight
Sports Spotlight: Brock Fettig and his record-breaking high school career